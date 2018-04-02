More problems for Saving at Home platform

The Saving at Home (Exoikonomisi Kat’ Oikon) subsidy platform that opened on Monday for the regions of Attica and the Southern Aegean faced fresh problems from the first hour of operation, with the president of the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE), Giorgos Stasinos, warning that “legality issues may arise for those who are unable to enter the subsidy program due to the shortcomings of the system.”



The subsidies are for citizens who want to make home improvements that will bolster energy efficiency.