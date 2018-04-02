New app offers highway traffic information

Olympia Odos, the company responsible for the operation and maintenance of the national highway from Athens to the Peloponnese, has created an innovative road traffic prediction service accessible through the website www.olympiaodos.gr.



The app provides travelers with data on actual traffic at two specific locations on the highway (Elefsina and the Corinth Canal toll stations) on the day, and time and traffic predictions at those spots in both directions for the next 72 hours.