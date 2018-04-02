Contribution to Greek letters recognized

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Monday awarded two distinguished translators of Greek literature the Grand Cross of the Order of Honor. ‘Greek literature – I am deeply convinced – continues to enrich the European spirit, and as such this contribution of yours transcends the borders of Greece,’ Pavlopoulos said as he named publisher and translator Nicola Crocetti (l) and writer/translator Michel Volkovitch (r) commanders of the order. The Italian intellectuals thanked the Greek president and stressed their particular admiration for the country’s language and letters. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]