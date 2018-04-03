Hoteliers are reporting fewer guests this Easter but higher occupancy rates for the reduced number of hotels that have opened this year.

Among the main destinations – Corfu, Myconos and Santorini – travel bookings are higher than in the rest of the country, as expected, albeit lower than last year’s. Many hotel units have not yet opened for the season as this year’s Greek Orthodox Easter falls relatively early in the spring and is a week later than the Western Easter, making it impossible to match previous year’s figures.

“We have occupancy rates of 90 percent, that in some cases will hit 100 percent in the next few days, but many hotels that were open in the runup to Easter last year have not opened this time,” Haralambos Voulgaris, the president of the Corfu Hoteliers Association, explains to Kathimerini.

“Many hoteliers are pinning their hopes on last-minute bookings, mainly by Greek tourists,” notes the Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers.