Olympiakos beat AEK for the first time this year, after two losses in league and cup, but the most meaningful victory in the Basket League over the weekend was the triumph of Panionios over Lavrio that saw the Nea Smyrni club climb out of the relegation zone.



Panionios has for the first time this season escaped the bottom two spots of the table thanks to its 72-71 victory on Saturday against ambitious Lavrio. It is now level on points with Korivos Amaliadas, enjoying a superior head-to-head record.



An amazing four-way tie has been created at the third spot, as with five games left to play in the regular season four teams will vie for the two remaining spots in the top four that offer home advantage in the first round of the play-offs.



Lavrio is one of them and AEK is another following its 100-86 loss in Piraeus to Olympiakos on Sunday. The other two are Promitheas, which thrashed Rethymno 94-72 in Patra, and PAOK that saw off Korivos 92-63 at home.



Gymnastikos/Faros Larissas downed Kolossos Rhodes 79-77 and Kymi practically condemned Trikala to relegation with its 72-63 victory at Halkida, with the Evia club renewing its top-flight status for a third season, without playing a home game in its own court at the town of Kymi since earning promotion.



As for leader Panathinaikos, it has made it 21 out of 21 with a 21-point home win (84-63) over Aris on Monday. The Thessaloniki team is not out of the woods yet, as it stands just one point above Panionios and Korivos.