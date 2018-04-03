Poll gives ND 4.4 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA

A new public opinion poll gives New Democracy a 4.4 percent lead over ruling SYRIZA, with 21.6 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the conservative party if elections were held now, against 17.2 percent who voiced support for the incumbent leftists.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis also emerged as the more popular choice over Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the Kapa Research poll published by Ethnos daily, with 28.5 percent and 22.5 percent of support respectively. However, 47.5 percent of respondents said they would vote for neither given the choice.

Third place on the popularity scale was shared between the center-left Movement for Change collective and far-right Golden Dawn at 7.8 percent each, while the Greek Communist Party garnered 6.3 percent.

Independent Greeks, the coalition government’s junior partner, would not make it into Parliament if elections were held now, according to the poll, as only 2.3 percent of respondents would vote for the nationalist party.

The Union of Centrists, Popular Unity, Sailing for Freedom and Popular Rally also polled at well below the 3-percent mark needed to make it into the House.