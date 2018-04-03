Council green lights high-caliber TV series shoot at Temple of Poseidon

Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has given its approval for a scene from a new adaptation of John Le Carre’s spy thriller “The Little Drummer Girl” to be shot at the iconic Temple of Poseidon at Sounio.

KAS reversed a denial last week after coming under fire, including by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou, from critics that see its stance as preventing the country from taking advantage of it cultural heritage and opportunities for worldwide publicity.

The new production of the high-paced thriller is a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) production and marks the television debut of visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (“Old Boy,” “The Handmaiden,” “Stoker”). Greek production company Faliro House is also involved.

The six-part series stars Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard as the young actress holidaying in Greece and the Israeli agent who recruits her for a deadly covert mission.

KAS said that the film crew can shoot at the temple from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the date in question, and not until 7 p.m. and originally requested.