Prosecutor in Novartis probe orders opening of bank accounts

A corruption prosecutor investigating the Novartis bribery case ordered on Tuesday the opening of ten bank accounts and disclosure of other assets belonging to the prominent politicians named in the case file.



In a document sent to Greek banks and the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Eleni Touloupaki is requesting information on bank deposits, deposit boxes, stocks and other assets linked to the politicians as well as their families, as part of the probe into possible money laundering.



The request concerns former prime ministers Antonis Samaras and Panagiotis Pikrammenos, former ministers Evangelos Venizelos, Andreas Loverdos, Dimitris Avramopoulos, Andreas Lykouretzos, Yannis Stournaras, Adonis Georgiadis, Marios Salmas and Giorgos Koutroumanis, as well as 28 other people. Similar orders have been issued for non-politicians and state employees included in the case file.



The investigation concerns allegations that the Swiss drugmaker bribed Greek doctors and public officials to increase its access to the Greek market and sell its products at inflated prices.



The politicians named in the probe have rejected the allegations as a fabrication and described it a smear campaign against the government's political rivals.