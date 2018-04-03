Kiosk numbers to be reduced in Athens
The City of Athens has announced it will reduce the number of kiosks in the capital by 323. Authorities in the capital are scrapping kiosk spots to boost sidewalk space and improve aesthetic standards, among other reasons.
The number of kiosks has dropped drastically since Mayor Giorgos Kaminis took office in 2011, from 931 to 600.