License plates returned for Easter
Motorists who have had their license plates confiscated by the Athens Municipal Police for minor infringements will be able to retrieve them ahead of the Easter break, a measure aimed at facilitating holidaymakers over the long weekend.
License plates can be picked up from the Municipal Police (14 Aghiou Constantinou, Omonia) between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Those who have had their plates removed for parking on a disabled access ramp are exempt from the measure unless they pay a fine.