The home of the 52-year-old businessman who was shot by burglars early Monday morning was not the initial target, according to the police investigation.

The two culprits, who remain at large, only turned to the home of Alexandros Stamatiades in the leafy northern Athens suburb of Kifissia after they tried to burgle his brother’s neighboring residence, but couldn’t breach its security door.

Police said the burglars entered the home of the businessman undetected and with relative ease as it did not have a security door, while the alarm system had not been activated.

Meanwhile, Stamatiades remained in critical condition on life support on Tuesday at an Athens hospital.