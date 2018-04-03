Shoppers prepare for Orthodox Easter feast

A meat market in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, saw increased custom Tuesday as people were stocking up ahead of the traditional Orthodox Easter feast, which comprises an offal soup on Easter Saturday (Mageiritsa), when believers break the Lenten fast, and a spit-roast lamb on Easter Sunday. In Athens, stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m. on Good Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Saturday. After closing on Easter Sunday and Monday, stores will reopen on Tuesday. [ANA-MPA]