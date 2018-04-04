Trastor acquires new store in Hania
Listed real estate investment company Trastor has added another store to its property portfolio. On Monday it announced the acquisition of a 700-square meter building in Hania on Crete for 1.3 million euros.
The firm stated that the deal confirms Trastor’s confidence in the prospects of the local economy on Crete, where new properties for sale are being sought.