ATHEX: Stock losses contained by end of session

After the four-day weekend the Greek bourse reopened on Tuesday in pretty much the same fashion as it ended last week, with early losses contained in the closing auctions – propped up largely by bank stocks – while turnover dropped to holiday season levels at what was the start of a three-day trading week.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 779.45 points, shedding 0.13 percent from Thursday’s 780.50 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.19 percent to 2,023.63 points while mid-caps slumped 2.12 percent.

The banks index staged an impressive recovery, adding 1.98 percent on the day. Eurobank led the way with a 4.23 percent jump, National increased 2.91 percent and Alpha improved 0.87 percent. Piraeus gave up 0.47 percent.

Non-bank blue chips took a beating, with OPAP sliding 3.12 percent, Lamda Development falling 2.19 percent, OTE telecom conceding 2.09 percent and Athens Water declining 2.01 percent.

In total 34 stocks recorded gains, 70 registered losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 43.3 million euros, down from last Thursday’s 75.9 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index edged 0.01 percent lower to 66.92 points.