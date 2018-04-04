NEWS |

 
State Department warns Turkey against purchase of S-400 systems

Only a few hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had agreed to speed up the delivery of S-400 air-defense missile systems to Ankara, the US State Department expressed reservations about the purchase.

In response to a question by Hellas Journal, a State Department official repeated that the system being purchased from Russia is not compatible with NATO systems, including the F-35 fighter jet.

The move also runs against the commitment undertaken by allies, particularly former Soviet satellite states, to reduce dependency on Russian military technology, the official added.

