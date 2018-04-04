Greece, Paneuropean oil agree to divest 50.1 percent in Hellenic Petroleum

Greece and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holding have agreed to divest a combined 50.1 percent stake, at least, in Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum.



A memorandum of understanding was signed on April 3, Hellenic Petroleum said in a bourse filing.



The move paves the way for Athens to conclude one of the most lucrative stake divestments under its three international bailouts since 2010. [Reuters]