ND attacks Kammenos over Greek soldiers held in Turkey

Greece’s conservative opposition on Wednesday renewed its criticism of the left-led government’s handling of the issue concerning the two Greek soldiers held in Turkey.



Speaking to Antenna TV, New Democracy’s shadow defense minister Vassilis Kikilias attacked the right-wing coalition partner and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos for saying earlier this week that the two soldiers could, given the state of Turkey’s justice system, be held there for 15 years.



“It was a confession of the government’s failure and defeat,” Kikilias said, while slamming the SYRIZA-Independent Greeks (ANEL) coalition for being divided on key national issues.