Turkish PM takes fresh dig at Greece

A few days after accusing Athens of challenging Turkey’s sovereignty, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim was quoted Wednesday as making a derogatory comment about Greece.



“Don’t take Greece into account. It’s a country the size of one of our cities. It is smaller than Istanbul,” Yildirim said according to reports.



He reportedly made the remark during a speech on Turkish universities, as data showed Turkey lagging behind Greece in terms of higher education accessibility.



“However, we are neighbors,” Yildirim reportedly added, “and as long as they stay quiet we have nothing to say.”