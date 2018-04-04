NEWS |

 
NEWS

Tsipras, Netanyahu speak ahead of trilateral summit

TAGS: Diplomacy

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, reports said Wednesday.

The two leaders reportedly discussed the upcoming trilateral summit in Nicosia, tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and ongoing developments in the Middle East.

No more information was immediately available.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 