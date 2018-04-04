Tsipras, Netanyahu speak ahead of trilateral summit
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, reports said Wednesday.
The two leaders reportedly discussed the upcoming trilateral summit in Nicosia, tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, and ongoing developments in the Middle East.
No more information was immediately available.