Migrant rescue leads to tension with Turkish coast guard off Chios

Efforts by the Hellenic Coast Guard on Wednesday morning to rescue 40 migrants on a dinghy off the coast of the eastern Aegean island of Chios were hindered by a Turkish coast guard boat.

According to reports, Greek authorities spotted the migrant boat in Turkish waters but even though a Turkish coast guard vessel was in the vicinity it did nothing to prevent the refugees from sailing into Greek territorial waters.

Then, when it did, the Turkish officers briefly prevented the Hellenic Coast Guard from helping the migrants to safety, claiming that the Greek vessel was in Turkish waters.

The rescue operation was eventually carried out successfully and the 40 migrants were transported to Chios.