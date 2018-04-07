The Tiger Lillies | June 19-24 | On Tour

Olivier Award-winning cult British music act The Tiger Lillies is coming to Greece on a six-stop tour with a new production titled “The Very Worst of the Tiger Lillies,” featuring its “fiercest, filthiest tunes for the perverse pleasure of fans old and new.” The band will be playing at Piraeus's Veakio Theater on June 19, Thessaloniki's Dasos Theater on June 20, Ioannina's Its Kale castle on June 21, Patra's Roman Odeon on June 22, Iraklio's Technopolis venue on June 23 and Athens's Vrachon Theater on June 24. For details and tickets, which start from 15 euros, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876.