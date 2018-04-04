Kammenos: 'We are ready to deal with any threat'

The souring atmosphere in Greek-Turkish relations was fuelled again by the outspoken Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Wednesday who slammed the neighbouring country for its continued provocations and called for vigilance towards "an opponent who continues to provoke."



"We are ready - and I know many people outside our country don't like this - to deal with any threat from anyone [...] Our opponent's provocations, threats and insults don't scare us and don't weaken us. On the contrary, they make us stronger. Let them challenge an inch [of Greek land], if they dare," he told officers, lieutenants and conscripts who participated in a military exercise on the island of Ikaria.



He also announced he is sending an additional 3,500 military staff to the islands to join the Supreme Military Command of the Interior and Islands, known as ASDEN, and that a similarly sized unit will be send to Evros in the coming days.