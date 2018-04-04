Rouvikonas's latest paint attack targets Turkish consulate

Self-proclaimed anarchist group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) threw paint at the Turkish consulate in Palaio Psychico, northern Athens, on Wednesday, to protest the country's military operation in Afrin, Syria.



"Afrin has fallen but the fight continues," Rouvikonas said in a post on an anti-establishment website.



The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against public buildings, companies, banks, embassies and public transport infrastructure.