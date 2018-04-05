Whatever the case may be with Turkey, Greece is in the right when it comes to the current crisis in relations.

Not a day goes by when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan isn’t picking a fight with some or other foreign leader. But Greece has absolutely no reason to tap into that tension and behave as though it is involved in some kind of argument with Turkey.

Grandstanding and bravado are not going to earn Greece any international allies and they are also inappropriate as a response to real provocations. It is obvious that they are intended solely for the purpose of domestic consumption, of winning favor with voters.

What the government needs to focus on now is maintaining and building powerful alliances, preparing quietly for any adverse scenarios and keeping a cool head. Too much talk and chest-thumping really serve no purpose.