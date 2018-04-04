Locusts infest western Lesvos

Swarms of locusts are plaguing the western part of Lesvos and are posing a threat to crops in Sigri, Mesotopo, Hidira and upland areas around Eressos, according to local reports on Wednesday.



Experts said locusts have always troubled the island but this year the phenomenon has intensified due to high temperatures and humidity.



“Producers are trying to deal with the problem by themselves,” Deputy Mayor of Eressos Michalis Roussis told ERT radio.



Specialist crews are expected to arrive on the island on Tuesday to begin spraying crops.