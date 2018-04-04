NEWS |

 
Man arrested for 44 supermarket robberies

TAGS: Crime

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in the southern Athens suburb of Aghios Dimitrios in connection with 44 supermarket robberies across Attica.

The suspect, a Ukrainian national, committed the robberies over a period of five months. He was remanded in custody on Wednesday after appearing before a prosecutor.

