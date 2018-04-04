Crews repair leak on Cyprus-flagged ferry

Diving crews on Wednesday repaired damage to a Cyprus-flagged ship that had started taking in water while anchored in the sea next to Perama shipyard in western Attica.



Coast guard officials said the European Express, which had been anchored in the same spot since 2016, had listed to starboard. The ship started taking in water due to damage in the engine room, officials said. An anti-pollution vessel was also dispatched to the ship.



Authorities said the sea was not polluted by the incident. The local coast guard has launched an inquiry.