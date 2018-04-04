The relocation of various corporations away from Athens’s old airport at Elliniko, where they are still based, is taking longer than expected and will certainly not be completed by end-June, as the country’s bailout commitments provide for.

The government is eager to finish off those transfers, but given that there is no specific timetable for this action, it would be good news if the relocations are fully implemented by the end of the year.

Despite Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis signing ministerial decisions to that effect, the process has been stalled further by the recent vacancy of the post of general secretary for public property.