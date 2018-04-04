Greece sells six-month T-bills, raises 1.14 bln euros

Greece sold 1.14 billion euros’ worth of treasury bills on Wednesday, according to the Greek Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA).



The six-month treasury bills were sold at an interest rate of 1.07 percent, compared to 1.19 percent in a similar auction last month, according to an e-mailed press release.



Shut out of international markets since 2010, the debt-laden country runs a monthly treasury bill auction program to cover maturing debts and meet its financing needs, in parallel to the bailout program.



Greece is expected to fully return to the markets once the current third bailout program ends this summer. [Xinhua]