Sunny skies to return on Easter Sunday after wet spell

Photo by Nikos Hadziiakovou for Skai.gr

The fair weather of the past couple of weeks will give way to showers and a small drop in temperatures across the country on Friday and Saturday, but this should not discourage plans for an Easter Sunday lunch in the open air.

According to meteorologists the National Observatory’s weather service, Meteo.gr, showers and sporadic storms will sweep into Greece from the northwest on Thursday evening, spreading across the country by Friday, and pushing average daytime temperatures down by around 5 degrees Celsius from their current levels in the 20-25C range. Winds are also expected to pick up, reaching as high as 7 Beaufort in parts of the Aegean and making sailing uncomfortable.

The islands of the southern and eastern Aegean will get the worst of the wet weather on Saturday afternoon, with temperatures there dropping further and winds reaching 8 Beaufort in parts, possibly leading to disruptions in ferry boat sailings.

By Easter Sunday, Meteo’s experts forecast on Thursday, most parts of the Greece should see a return to sunny skies and warm spring temperatures, as the chill, rainy weather becomes restricted to the southern Aegean.