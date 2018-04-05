All archaeological sites and museums closed on Easter Sunday

Archaeological sites and museums will not open to the public on Easter Sunday, a nationwide holiday, the Culture Minister announced on Thursday.

In a press release announcing the start of extended opening hours at Greece’s sites and museums for the summer season, the ministry also informed visitors of opening hours for the upcoming Easter holidays.

On Friday, sites and museums will open at 12 noon and close at 5 p.m. and on Saturday they will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opening hours will return to normal on the Monday after Easter.

For details concerning summer opening hours, visit the Culture Ministry’s website, www.odysseus.culture.gr.