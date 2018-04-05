Greek dockworkers call 24-strike on April 18

Ferryboats and other vessels across the country will stay tied up at port on Wednesday, April 18, after the union of Greek dockworkers (PNO) called a 24-hour strike on Thursday.

The strike will go into effect at 6 a.m. on the morning of April 18 and end at 6 a.m. the following day.

The action was reportedly prompted by a Shipping Ministry decision allowing cargo ships to sail with the minimum number of crew required for safe manning, thereby threatening hundreds of jobs.

PNO’s 12-member executive committee ruled with a vote of 11 to 1 in favor of the action and vowed an escalation unless the contentious measure is withdrawn.