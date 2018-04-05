Thievery Corporation & UB40 | Thessaloniki | May 30

Chillout lounge act Thievery Corporation are on tour promoting their latest album, “Treasures from the Temple,” as well as delighting fans with older favorites, and have teamed up with legendary reggae-pop band UB40, featuring Ali Campbell on vocals. Tickets for the double-bill show at the Fix Factory of Sound start from 30 euros on www.viva.gr and tel 11876. The two acts will be appearing in Athens the following day as part of the Release Athens 2018 festival. Tickets for that event are also available from Viva.



Fix Factory of Sound, 15 26is Oktovriou, tel 2310.500.670