Con artists netted over 30,000 euros's worth of goods

A man and woman aged 22 and 33 respectively have been arrested on the Aegean island of Syros for allegedly stealing goods advertised in classified ads.

Police said in an announcement on Thursday that the pair would contact sellers from other parts of the country and send them falsified receipts to show that they had paid for the goods they were interested in. They would then arrange to pick up the products at random locations where they could not be traced.

According to investigators, the suspects acquired goods worth more than 30,000 euros via this method – including a motorcycle and jewelry – from sellers in Attica and several islands.