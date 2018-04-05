NEWS |

 
Metro workers call off work stoppage

Workers at the Athens metro on Thursday called off their announced work stoppage on April 10, to facilitate Easter travelers.

Metro employees union SELMA said in a statement that labor action will be scheduled at a later date.

Workers are complaining over staff and spare parts shortages which they say undermine the smooth and safe operation of the network.

