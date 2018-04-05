Volunteers help fight Greece's plastic trash problem

Spanish volunteer Fran Vargas digs the sand to pull out a buried bag as others hold bags with garbage during a trash collection at Kolovrechtis wetland near Halkida, Evia island. Greece has the European Union's longest coastline, poor waste management and an addiction to single-use plastic that littering the country's seabed. To fight the problems, volunteer divers are working as underwater garbage collectors to clear debris – mostly plastic – that is littering the sea floor. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]