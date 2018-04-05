Cities empty out as people head for islands, villages
Thousands of Greeks left Athens and other major cities on Thursday for the long weekend. Traffic Police increased checks on national roads at a time of year when accidents usually peak.
Meanwhile dozens of ferries left the port of Piraeus for the Aegean islands with nearly 38,000 passengers.