NEWS |

 
NEWS

Cities empty out as people head for islands, villages

TAGS: Travel, Religion

Thousands of Greeks left Athens and other major cities on Thursday for the long weekend. Traffic Police increased checks on national roads at a time of year when accidents usually peak. 

Meanwhile dozens of ferries left the port of Piraeus for the Aegean islands with nearly 38,000 passengers. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 