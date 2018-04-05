Athens prosecutor opens probe into trigger-happy publisher

An Athens prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into an incident on Wednesday involving a publisher firing a gun in the air to scare off a court bailiff who had come to serve him papers at his newspaper’s offices.



The purpose of the prosecutor’s probe is to ascertain whether Stephanos Chios threatened the bailiff and whether he violated gun laws.



According to the bailiff, Chios, the publisher of the conspiracy-laden Makeleio newspaper, was standing outside the offices and fired once in the air before fleeing in a taxi. Nobody was injured in the incident.