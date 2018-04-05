Nicosia to protest construction of Akkuyu nuclear plant

The Republic of Cyprus will make the necessary representations and protests against the construction and operation of the nuclear power plant in Akkuyu, Turkey, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).



Replying to a question about the ceremony for Turkey's first nuclear power plant in Akkuyu that was held on Tuesday, Prodromou said that the decision for the construction and operation of this nuclear power plant on the southern coast of Turkey "raises concerns for a possible impact in terms of safety because such a power plant in this area affects our country much more than the largest part of the Turkish territory."



Cyprus is more concerned than any other country since the power plant will be situated just a few dozen kilometres from its northern coast, Prodromou said.



He argued: "Turkey did not take into account the grave reservations expressed by various quarters, nor did it heed the European Parliament's call to terminate the construction plans since this is a seismologically vulnerable area."



"Neither has it taken into consideration the call to adopt the Espoo Convention on the transborder environmental effects."



Prodromou said Ankara ignored the fact that it was asked in last July's Progress Report on Turkey to "at least consult with the governments of neighboring countries, such as Greece and Cyprus."



"Through these actions, Turkey creates conditions of instability and possible dangers, and it seems to ignore obligations deriving from its relations with the EU, and the need for good neighbouring relations," he said.



[Kathimerini Cyprus]