Greek-Turkish fighter jets engage in dogfights

Greek and Turkish fighter jets engaged in two dogfights over the Aegean on Thursday, after the Turkish jets violated Greek airspace 16 times in the northeast, central and southeastern Aegean, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) said.



Six Turkish F-16 jets, one pair of F-4s and one CN-235 transport aircraft entered Athens's FIR without submitting a flight plan, and violated air traffic regulations seven times.



In all cases, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement. Six of the eight Turkish aircraft were armed.