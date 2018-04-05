Photos of notorious criminal Palaiocostas re-released

Greek Police (ELAS) have rereleased photos of escaped prison convict Vassilis Palaiocostas, noting they have also been sent to the European Union’s police agency, Europol, which features the fugitive on its most wanted list.

The photos are dated August 22, 2008, just months before he escaped from prison on February 22, 2009.

Europol is offering a 1-million-euro reward for information leading to his arrest.

Palaiocostas is wanted for a very long list of serious crimes, including murder, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and the unlawful seizure of a helicopter.