Tsotsoros to assume executive powers at Hellenic Petroleum

Hellenic Petroleum chairman Efstathios Tsotsoros will also assume the duties of chief executive officer next week, replacing Grigoris Stergioulis when the new governing board convenes, although the stakeholders’ agreement between state sell-off fund TAIPED and the Latsis Group’s Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holdings on Tuesday foresaw board changes coming 10 working days after the signing of the memorandum of understanding for the joint sale of 50.1 percent in the oil company.



On Thursday Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis invited Stergioulis and Tsotsoros to a meeting.