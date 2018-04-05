ATHEX: Stocks enjoy an Easter feast

Indications that the US and China intend to negotiate instead of escalate their trade war resulted in rallies on eurozone stock markets – including in Athens, where the benchmark cleared the 800-point mark on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 801.14 points, adding 2.56 percent to Wednesday’s 781.14 points. On a weekly basis it grew 2.64 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.36 percent to 2,079.94 points and the banks index gained 3.56 percent.

In total 96 stocks increased, 22 declined and 28 stayed put. Turnover came to 53.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 37.4 million euros.

The bourse will reopen on Tuesday, after the Easter holidays.