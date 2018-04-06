Greece’s creditors are considering delaying the return of their representatives to Athens next month, as most of the prior actions required are nowhere near completion, and the original deadline of the June 21 Eurogroup meeting is rapidly approaching.

In view of the fact that just 12 out of the 88 milestones have been fulfilled, the creditors will not send their main representatives to Athens before May 7, with the most likely date of their arrival currently being May 14, Kathimerini understands.

This month, besides dealing with pending issues concerning privatizations, the energy market liberalization and the social security system, the government must draft a road map for the completion of the cadaster by the end of 2020. There are also concerns about the timely completion of the prior actions regarding the labor market, public administration and property taxation.