Exports post significant rise in February
Exports recovered in February while imports remained stable, taking the current account deficit lower, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data showed on Thursday.
Exports grew 14.6 percent year-on-year to 2.41 billion euros, while imports posted a marginal decline of 0.8 percent, cutting the deficit by 16.6 percent.