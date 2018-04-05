BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Exports post significant rise in February

TAGS: Economy

Exports recovered in February while imports remained stable, taking the current account deficit lower, Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) data showed on Thursday.

Exports grew 14.6 percent year-on-year to 2.41 billion euros, while imports posted a marginal decline of 0.8 percent, cutting the deficit by 16.6 percent.

