Athens-listed information technology companies showed an improvement in their financial figures last year.

Provisional data reveal an increase in revenues and operating profits, but with a rise in obligations and borrowing too. The main reason for the recovery are the improvement in macroeconomic data, the streamlining noted in many of the sector’s enterprises in recent years, and the marginal rebound in demand for IT products and services.

All companies that have presented their 2017 results showed an increase in revenues, ranging from 0.2 percent for Inform Lycos to 24 percent for Space Hellas.