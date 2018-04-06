Kouvelis: Gov’t making every possible effort to accelerate soldiers’ release

The government will make every possible effort to accelerate the release of the two Greek soldiers detained on Turkish territory in March, alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis said Friday.



The leftist minister made the pledge during a telephone conversation with the soldiers’ parents who have been granted permission to visit them in prison on the outskirts of Edirne later in the day.



Meanwhile, with concerns growing in the SYRIZA-led government that the tough language used by Defense Minister Panos Kammenos about Turkey could hamper negotiations for their release, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is planning a meeting with the leader of the junior coalition partner after Easter to ask him to tone down the rhetoric, Kathimerini reports.