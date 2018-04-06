BUSINESS |

 
Russia says can complete construction of Turkey power plant alone

Russia is able to complete the construction of Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear power plant even if it is unable to attract other investors, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

“Already, $3 billion has been invested... If they won’t find an investor, it means that the plant will be built by Akkuyu Nuclear,” Novak said, referring to a company owned by the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom.

Russian firm Rosatom has been seeking investors for a 49 percent stake in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project.

The project is planned to be financed by Rosatom and its partners involving loans from export-import agencies and banks. [Reuters]
 

