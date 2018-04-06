NEWS |

 
NEWS

Man burns to death in Piraeus apartment

TAGS: Fires

Fire fighters found a man around 60 years old dead in Piraeus, as they fought a blaze in a first-floor apartment on Friday afternoon.

The fire started under unknown circumstances at a flat on Fillelinon Street, in central Piraeus.

Eighteen fire fighters with six fire engines rushed to the spot and put the blaze rather quickly under control after evacuating the four-story building, only to find the man’s burnt body on the first floor.

There was no risk for the nearby buildings. The fire service is investigating the tragic incident.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 