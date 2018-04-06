Man burns to death in Piraeus apartment

Fire fighters found a man around 60 years old dead in Piraeus, as they fought a blaze in a first-floor apartment on Friday afternoon.



The fire started under unknown circumstances at a flat on Fillelinon Street, in central Piraeus.



Eighteen fire fighters with six fire engines rushed to the spot and put the blaze rather quickly under control after evacuating the four-story building, only to find the man’s burnt body on the first floor.



There was no risk for the nearby buildings. The fire service is investigating the tragic incident.