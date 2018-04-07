Opposition chief wishes two Greek soldiers in Turkey strength

Opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis wished strength and faith to two Greek soldiers being held in Turkey since March 1 for accidentally crossing the border while on patrol in northeastern Greece.

“I urge them to find strength in their faith and in the support they have from all of us. They will soon be with us again,” the president of New Democracy said from the Aegean island of Tinos where he is spending the Easter holidays.

The families of Angelos Mitretodis and Dimitris Kouklatzis were allowed to visit the soldiers at the prison in Edirne where they are being held on Friday, while their parents also met with officials and lawyers at the Greek Consulate to be briefed on the latest developments regarding the case.

Prime Minister Aleis Tsipras also referred to the two Greek serviceman in an interview with the newspaper Documento, saying that everyone in Greece is pushing for their release.

Alternate Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis, meanwhile, spoke to the young men’s parents by telephone and assured them that every effort is being made to secure their swift return to Greece.